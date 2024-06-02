King Charles ‘threatens to cut ties and defund’ Prince Andrew

King Charles may take some serious steps against his disgraced brother Prince Andrew. If reports are to be believed, the monarch has threatened to cut ties with his brother if he refuses to move into Frogmore Cottage.

It has been said that the 75-year-old monarch has continuously urged his brother to vacate the royal lodge in Windsor, the cottage where he lives with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Andrew’s persistent behaviour as he continues to refuse to leave the house has strained his relations with his brother.

Andrew has been asked to move into Frogmore Cottage, where Charles’ young son Harry used to live with his wife Meghan before they took a step back as senior royals to become financially independent.

If Andrew does not follow his elder brother Charles’ order, then he ends up facing severe consequences. It has also been revealed that the Duke of York had rejected the chance to leave his 30-room mansion and move into Frogmore Cottage last year after an eviction notice was issued in the name of Harry and Meghan.

Andrew, who will never return to royal duties over his links to the dead Jeffrey Epstein, has the royal property on lease for 75 years. According to this, he holds the right to live in the house till June 15, 2078.

Andrew’s refusal to leave the property, which he has been calling home for two decades, has depended on his rift with his brother and the King. As a result of his steadfast nature, he may end up facing serious repercussions.

The King, who holds control of Prince Andrew’s finances, may consider cutting his funds. Palace sources have said, as per The Sun, that Charles could “reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide.”

As the row between the two gets more serious, a source has told the Sunday Times that Andrew’s behaviour has frustrated King Charles.

“The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge,” a royal source told the Times.

The source added that Andrew is “taking longer than desirable” to “recognise the reality of the situation.” (Agencies)

