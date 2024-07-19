Kremlin calls increased North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) presence in Black Sea ‘threat’

Moscow: Moscow views the increased presence of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) forces in the Black Sea as a threat and will take all necessary measures to ensure security, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

“The concentrated presence of NATO ships, considering also both Bulgaria and Romania, the coastal states that are members of the alliance ... poses an additional threat to the Russian Federation, especially considering the direct involvement of NATO states in the conflict around Ukraine,” Peskov noted. (IANS)

