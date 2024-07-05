London: Keir Starmer Becomes New UK PM As Labour Party Storms Back To Power After 14 Years

LONDON: Britain's Labour Party has stormed back to power after a long wait of 14 years as they have secured a landslide victory in UK's parliamentary elections.
As it stands, the Labour party, who have been out of power for a long time, is leading at 412 seats while the ruling Conservative party is languishing at 121 seats.
Incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has accepted the people's verdict and has taken full responsibility for the disastrous performance of the Conservative party. Sunak said he would step down as Conservative Party leader following the drubbing.
The outgoing PM congratulated Labour leader Keir Starmer on officially becoming Britain’s Prime Minister.
The new prime minister vowed to restore trust in politics and build a "government of service", in his first speech after succeeding Rishi Sunak.
"Tonight people here and around the country have spoken, and they're ready for change," Starmer told supporters in his constituency in north London, as the official count showed he'd won his seat. "You have voted. It is now time for us to deliver."
As thousands of electoral staff tallied millions of ballot papers at counting centers across the country, the Conservatives absorbed the shock of a historic defeat that would leave the depleted party in disarray and likely spark a contest to replace Sunak as leader.
Meanwhile, the Conservative Party suffered a dramatic collapse after a tumultuous 14 years in power, which saw five different prime ministers run the country. It lost 250 seats over the course of a devastating night.
The result marks a stunning reversal from the 2019 election when Labour, led by the veteran left-wing politician Jeremy Corbyn, suffered its worst electoral defeat in almost a century.
On the other side, Robert Buckland, a former Conservative minister who lost his seat, described it as "electoral Armageddon" for the Tories.
It is the party's worst result in almost 200 years, with an ideological battle over its future direction expected ahead.