London: Keir Starmer Becomes New UK PM As Labour Party Storms Back To Power After 14 Years

LONDON: Britain's Labour Party has stormed back to power after a long wait of 14 years as they have secured a landslide victory in UK's parliamentary elections.

As it stands, the Labour party, who have been out of power for a long time, is leading at 412 seats while the ruling Conservative party is languishing at 121 seats.

Incumbent Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has accepted the people's verdict and has taken full responsibility for the disastrous performance of the Conservative party. Sunak said he would step down as Conservative Party leader following the drubbing.

The outgoing PM congratulated Labour leader Keir Starmer on officially becoming Britain’s Prime Minister.