London: Sindhis protest against Indus canals, human rights abuses in Pakistan

London: In a powerful demonstration of solidarity, the World Sindhi Congress (WSC) gathered outside the UK Prime Minister’s residence at 10 Downing Street to protest against grave human rights violations and environmental threats faced by the Sindhi community in Pakistan.

The protest, attended by Sindhis from across the UK and human rights advocates from Balochistan and other marginalised communities, highlighted urgent issues affecting their homeland.

According to a press release from the WSC, demonstrators expressed vehement opposition to Pakistan’s controversial plan to construct six canals on the River Indus. They warned that this project represents an existential threat to millions of Sindhis already suffering from severe water scarcity, a situation exacerbated by the contentious 1991 Water Accord.

“Diverting the river’s water to the Cholistan region,” the protestors claimed, “would devastate Sindh’s agricultural sector and worsen environmental degradation in the Indus Delta.”

The rally also spotlighted ongoing extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances of Sindhi political activists at the hands of Pakistan’s security forces. In October 2024 alone, three young Sindhi men—Sajan Malookani, Sarmad Bhayo, and Wanish Kumar—were reportedly killed in extrajudicial actions, while six others were abducted.

A focal point of outrage was the brutal murder of Shahnawaz Kunbhar, who was killed under fabricated blasphemy charges. Protesters accused Pir Umar Jan Sarhindi of involvement in the murder, labeling it an example of state-sponsored violent extremism. “This is a blatant violation of human rights that cannot go unchallenged,” one speaker stated.

The gathering also condemned the violent response to the Sindh Rawadari (Tolerance) March, which aimed to promote secular and tolerant values in the wake of Kunbhar’s murder. Participants, including women and intellectuals, faced violence, arrests, and humiliation from state forces during the event. (ANI)

