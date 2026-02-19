Losar, the Tibetan New Year celebration begins with traditional prayers in Dharamshala

Dharamshala: Tibetans in exile are celebrating Losar, also known as the Tibetan New Year.

They are welcoming the Fire Horse Year 2153 and bidding farewell to the Wood Snake Year 2152. The Religion and Culture Department of the Tibetan government-in-exile is organising special traditional prayers on this occasion at the main Tibetan temple, Tsuglagkhang, in the North Indian hill station of Dharamshala on Wednesday morning.

The Sikyong (political leader) and President of the Tibetan government-in-exile, along with the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, ministers, members of the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile, and staff members of the exile government, gathered on the rooftop of the temple this morning for prayers. Monks of the Namgyal Monastery led the traditional prayers and worshipped their official deity, Palden Lhamo.

Losar is celebrated as a three-day festival, with people wearing traditional dresses. On the first day, they offer traditional prayers, perform rituals, and visit monasteries. On the second day, they visit each other's houses and exchange gifts, and on the third day, they again practice the same rituals.

Tenzin, a Tibetan artist, told ANI, "This is the first day of our Losar and we are offering prayers to our official deity Palden Lhamo and after the prayers, we enjoy our traditional foods. We celebrate it for 3 days. On the second day we go to each other's house and exchange gifts, and there is another Pooja on the third day."

Tenzin Lhamo, an exiled Tibetan girl, told ANI, "I am here to celebrate Losar and to encourage Tibetans to come and celebrate Losar. Firstly, in the morning we wake up early and wear our traditional dresses, eat traditional foods and come to the temple here in Dharamshala to offer prayers and celebrate Losar. I'm feeling very great to be here today with my family and we are having fun."

Tenzin Phuntsok, a Tibetan artist, told ANI, " it is the first day of our lunar Losar. Normally, we have to go to temples to celebrate the first day and we also call it the King's Losar so on the first day we offer prayers for a good luck. People are gathering here in the Dalai Lama Temple to have blessings. In Tibet people celebrate it for 15 days but in India we celebrate it for three days." (ANI)

