Lots of ground covered, claims Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on US-Iran negotiations

BEIJING: As peace hangs by the precipice in West Asia and the Gulf region, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed that progress has been made in the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States, according to a report by Dawn.

The Pakistani media outlet quoted Sharif, who said, 'Things moving in the right direction' in the context of the US-Iran talks.

Sharif, who is currently visiting China, made the remarks while speaking at the Great Hall of the People.

"We hope that peace will be restored, and lots of ground has already been covered; things are moving in the right direction," PM Shehbaz said. As per Dawn, he thanked the Chinese leadership for their support to Pakistan's mediation efforts. (ANI)

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