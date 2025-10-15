Madagascar military seizes power amid growing protests and political turmoil

Colonel Michael Randrianirina, a Malagasy military officer, announced on Tuesday that state power in Madagascar has been taken over by a military council comprising members of the army, gendarmerie and national police. Earlier in the day, the Presidency of Madagascar announced the dissolution of the National Assembly, the lower house of the bicameral Malagasy parliament, according to a decree issued by the Presidency. “The National Assembly is dissolved, in accordance with the provisions of Article 60 of the Constitution,” the decree said.The dissolution announcement came when the National Assembly was “in the process of collecting signatures to convene an extraordinary session aimed at impeaching the head of state,” according to local media. Local media outlets quoted Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, Vice President of the National Assembly, as saying that the dissolution decree was “devoid of legal validity due to the absence of formal validation.” Protests erupted in Madagascar in late September, initially triggered by widespread power outages and water shortages. The demonstrations have since escalated, taking on a political dimension with calls for government reform and leadership change. The protests took a new turn on Saturday, with an army regiment declaring its support for and protection of the protesters against what were described as abuses by security forces. In a statement on Sunday, the Malagasy Presidency said that an “attempt to seize power illegally and by force” was underway in Madagascar. It called on all the vital forces of the nation to “rally together to defend the constitutional order and national sovereignty.” On Monday, Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina said in a video posted on social media that he has taken refuge in a “safe location” to ensure his security after an assassination attempt against him. (IANS)

