Maiden India-Greece maritime exercise concludes, bolstering Naval Cooperation

Athens: The maiden edition of the bilateral maritime exercise between the Indian and Hellenic Navies marked an important milestone in the growing defence cooperation between India and Greece. The exercise, which concluded on September 18, was conducted in two phases. The harbour phase was held from September 13-17 at Salamis Naval Base followed by the sea phase on September 17-18.

The Indian Navy was represented by guided missile stealth frigate INS Trikand while the Hellenic Navy participated in the exercise with the Frigate (FG) Themistokles, Submarine (SV) Pipinos and one Greek Navy Submarine.

During the harbour phase, personnel of both navies engaged in a wide range of activities aimed at fostering mutual understanding and synergy.

Key events included cross-deck visits to strengthen operational familiarity, professional interactions between the crew and a pre-sail conference conducted onboard HS Themistokles, Elli class frigate of the Hellenic Navy.

During a cultural exchange onboard INS Trikand, the ship hosted Rudrendra Tandon, Ambassador of India to Greece, Commodore Spyridon Mantis, Commander, Salamis Naval Base and senior officers of the Hellenic Navy and their families.

The event showcased India’s rich traditions and strengthened bonds between the two maritime forces. Additionally, the ship’s crew visited the Sacred Rock of Acropolis. (IANS)

Also Read: President Vladimir Putin approves Russian navy development strategy

Also Watch: