Maldives Prosecutor General Hussain Shameem brutally attacked in daylight

Male: The Maldives Prosecutor General, Hussain Shameem, who was appointed by the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) government, has been brutally attacked in broad daylight, Maldives-based online news outlet Adhadhu reported.

Shameem was attacked this morning and is currently receiving treatment at the Maldives’s ADK Hospital, a prosecutor’s office official told Adhadhu.

The police said Shameem was reportedly attacked this morning. It is believed that the attack was not carried out with a sharp object.

“Prosecutor Hussain Shamim has been attacked on the streets of the city. He is being treated at ADK. The attack was not carried out with a sharp object,” police said in a statement.

This comes amid growing incidents of violence in the country.

Recently, the Maldives Parliament witnessed violence when government MPs (PPM/PNC party) disturbed the proceedings of Parliament and the Speakers, according to Adhahdhu.

A key vote on parliamentary approval for the Muizzu government was scheduled for the day. As dramatic visuals surfaced on social media from Male, a fight between MDP MP Isa and PNC MP Abdullah Shaheem Abdul Hakeem was seen. Quite recently, two opposition parties in the Maldives came out against the current regime over its ‘stark’ anti-India pivot.

The Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and The Democrats jointly issued a joint press statement, labelling the shift in foreign policy as ‘extremely detrimental’ to the country’s long-term development. The statement served to reassert and affirm the opposition’s belief that “alienating any development partner, and especially the country’s most long-standing ally will be extremely detrimental to the long-term development of the country”.

The opposition further underscored that “stability and security in the Indian Ocean is vital to the stability and security of the Maldives.”

Both the MDP and The Democrats emphasised the critical need for consecutive governments to maintain the ability “to work with all development partners for the benefit of the people of the Maldives, as the Maldives has traditionally done”. Meanwhile the Maldives Sun reported that the Attorney General’s Office has filed a case with the Supreme Court on amendment to the Parliament’s orders which enables opposition lawmakers to impeach the president. (ANI)

