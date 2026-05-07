Marco Rubio says peace deal between Lebanon, Israel ‘eminently achievable’ but ‘not going to be easy’

WASHINGTON DC: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday (local time) stated that a peace agreement between Lebanon and Israel is "eminently achievable" but cautioned that the process would be difficult due to ongoing regional dynamics involving Iran-backed rebel groups.

Addressing a press briefing here, Rubio claimed that the core obstacle to stability between the two countries is the presence and activities of Hezbollah within Lebanese territory. He defended Israeli military action in the southern part of Lebanon, linking it to retaliatory strikes against the actions of the rebel group.

"I think a peace deal between Lebanon and Israel is eminently achievable and should be," Rubio said.

"The problem with Israel and Lebanon is not Israel or Lebanon; it is Hezbollah. Hezbollah operates from inside Lebanese territory; they terrorise and attack Israelis, but they also inflict tremendous damage on the Lebanese people. The reason why Lebanon gets attacked by Israel is because of Hezbollah," he added.

Describing Hezbollah as an extension of regional influence, he said the group is "an agent of Iran" and linked other militant organisations in the region to Tehran, including Hamas in Palestine and Houthis in Yemen, adding that these groups contribute to instability across the region. "Hamas, Hezbollah, to some extent the Houthis, obviously, and others - behind every one of these groups is Tehran. So, apart from the nuclear weapons, apart from all these other things, these guys are behind all the bad actors. Hezbollah is a wing, an extension of Iranian desire to destabilise the region," he added. However, he also acknowledged the long-standing nature of the conflict. "It's not going to be easy," he said, noting that tensions have persisted for years.

"We're going to do everything we can to make sure that both sides continue to talk so that progress can be made on some sort of permanent ceasefire that isn't constantly spoiled by Hezbollah and by Hezbollah violence," he added. (ANI)

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