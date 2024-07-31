Masoud Pezeshkian sworn in as Iran’s President at Parliament

Tehran: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday took the oath of office before the Parliament, with dignitaries from nearly 90 countries present, to formally start his four-year term. After Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf delivered a speech at the start of the ceremony, Pezeshkian, 69, took an oath on the holy Quran.

As part of the oath, the President swore to use all his talents and qualities to perform the duties he has assumed as the President of the Islamic Republic. He then addressed the audience in the parliament.

The inauguration ceremony, which began at 4 p.m. (local time) was attended by delegations from 88 countries and senior Iranian government officials.

Among those present at the ceremony were Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, and Prime Ministers Irakli Kobakhidze of Georgia, Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, Hussein Arnous of Syria, and Manuel Marrero Cruz of Cuba.

Russia’s Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdel Ati, Saudi Arabian Minister of Interior Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and European Union’s deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora were also present.

India was represented by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar led his country’s delegation. (IANS)

