MEA Secretary talks with China ‘timely and productive’: Chinese embassy

BEIJING: Joint Secretary (East Asia) Sujit Ghosh in the Ministry of External Affairs and Liu Jinsong, Director-General of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, held talks on the momentum of bilateral relations.

Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Yu Jing, said that the consultations were timely and productive.

In a post on X, Yu said, "Mr. Liu Jinsong, DG of the Department of Asian Affairs of MOFA, and Joint Secretary (East Asia) Sujit Ghosh of MEA, held a fresh round of consultations between Chinese and Indian foreign ministry officials in Beijing. Both sides welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the important consensus reached at the Tianjin meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They agreed to advance bilateral exchanges, restore institutional dialogue, properly manage differences, strengthen coordination in multilateral and regional affairs, uphold multilateralism, and safeguard the shared interests of the Global South."

"The consultations were described as timely and productive, conducted in a positive atmosphere and yielding meaningful consensus," she added.

Ghosh visited Beijing from 11 to 12 December 2025. He called on Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and held discussions with the Director General of the Department of Asian Affairs at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on December 11 in Beijing, according to a statement by the MEA. (ANI)

Also Read: Somaliland Office in Taiwan rejects Chinese embassy’s remarks