Mercedes-Benz keeps silence on EV fire in South Korea

Over a week has passed since a spontaneous Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle fire ended up sparking an EV fire scare in South Korea, but the local unit of the German automotive giant has barely made an earnest gesture to address the issue at hand. Mercedes-Benz Korea’s lax handling of the situation is raising questions over the crisis response capacity of the company. It is also potentially risking brand reputation in a market where it has enjoyed stable sales growth throughout the years, reports Yonhap news agency. Public concerns over EV safety have mounted in the country after a spontaneous fire that began in a parked Mercedes-Benz EV ended up obliterating an entire parking garage inside an apartment complex in Incheon, 27 kms west of Seoul, while either completely destroying or damaging over 100 cars. Hundreds of apartment residents still remain in temporary shelters due to a disruption in the water and power supply. Following the incident, the company issued a short statement stating that it was sorry that the accident occurred and that it “will immediately investigate the vehicle thoroughly in cooperation with authorities.” Since then, a week has passed and Mercedes-Benz Korea has not made a single update in response to media queries, while the press, automotive industry watchers and experts have raised various reports and issues involving EV battery safety risks. A police forensic investigation was carried out earlier this week, but it was unclear whether someone at Mercedes-Benz Korea participated. Company’s media representatives declined to comment when asked to verify the matter. What comes as perplexing is the fact that Mathias Vaitl, CEO and president of Mercedes-Benz Korea, remains overseas on a business trip — not having returned even after a week since the debacle occurred involving one of his company’s vehicles in South Korea. (IANS)

