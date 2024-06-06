Mexico Election: Mayor Yolanda Sanchez Figueroa Killed Day After First Woman President Elected

Cotija: In a tragic turn of events, Mayor of Cotija in Michoacan state, Yolanda Sanchez Figueroa, was fatally shot on Monday, just hours after Mexico celebrated the historic election of Claudia Sheinbaum as its first female president, CNN reported.

Sanchez Figueroa, accompanied by her bodyguard, was returning home from a gym when assailants in a white van opened fire, leaving both victims seriously injured and later they both died at the hospital. The state attorney general's office confirmed the devastating loss and immediately initiated an investigation into the heinous crime.

The news of Sanchez Figueroa's untimely death cast a shadow over the landmark victory of Claudia Sheinbaum, who secured a landslide win in the presidential race. Sheinbaum's triumph marked a significant milestone in Mexico's political landscape, challenging the entrenched patriarchal norms in a country plagued by gender-based violence and femicide. Despite the jubilation surrounding Sheinbaum's historic win, the nation grappled with the grim reality of widespread violence that marred the electoral process.(ANI)

