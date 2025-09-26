Mexico slams US for immigration raids

Mexico City: Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has condemned the immigration raids carried out in the United States by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), saying a diplomatic note was sent to Washington requesting an investigation into the recent deaths of two Mexican nationals.

“Yesterday, a diplomatic note was sent on this case, requesting that all investigations be carried out, and if anyone is responsible for human rights violations, that they be punished,” the president said at her daily press conference on Wednesday (local time).

Mexican migrants Ismael Ayala-Uribe and Silverio Villegas Gonzalez died following ICE raids and detention in the United States, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)

Also Read: "You can buy from any nation in the world, just not Russia," US Energy Secretary tells India

Also Watch: