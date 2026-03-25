Missile strike hits Tel Aviv, several injured amid Iran-Israel tensions

TEL AVIV: A missile fired from Iran struck Tel Aviv on Tuesday, injuring several people and damaging buildings and vehicles, Israeli authorities said.

Loud explosions were heard across the city, with eyewitnesses reporting large plumes of smoke rising from both northern and southern parts of the country’s commercial hub.

Israel’s Army Radio, citing security officials, reported that it was apparently a cluster-type missile containing several bomblets, each weighing about 100 kg, with the bomblets or their fragments impacting several sites, reports Xinhua news agency.

At an impact site in northern Tel Aviv, a missile struck between buildings, “causing a powerful blast wave that heavily damaged three buildings,” Miki David, commander of the Tel Aviv district in the Home Front Command, told reporters at the scene. He said shelters in the buildings remained intact, and those inside were unharmed.

Images shared on social media showed that the impact left a crater. In a statement, the Israeli military said search and rescue teams were operating at “several sites” in central Israel after impacts were reported.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said six people were lightly injured and did not require hospital treatment.

Air raid sirens were activated seven times across Israel overnight and into Tuesday morning amid continued missile fire from Iran. The last missile attack activated sirens in southern Israel, including in Dimona, where Israel’s nuclear facility is located. The strike came as the regional conflict entered its 25th day, with tensions remaining high despite US President Donald Trump’s claim of ongoing negotiations, which Iran dismissed as “fake news.” (IANS)

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