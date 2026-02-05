Mobile internet remains suspended in Balochistan for 5th consecutive day

Quetta: Mobile internet remained suspended in Pakistan's Balochistan for the fifth consecutive day with the authorities also stopping train services in the province after last week's coordinated attacks, local media reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to Pakistan's leading daily Dawn, Additional Chief Secretary Hamza Shafqaat said, "Keeping in mind the worsening law and order situation in the province, mobile internet has been shut down." He further mentioned that mobile internet services will be restored from Thursday as the situation in the region returns to normal.

Reportedly, mobile data services remained suspended in Nushki and Mastung after being resumed for a short time. Mobile data services remained disrupted in Khuzdar, Awaran, Kalat, Panjgur, Sibi and Turbat for varying periods due to prior security concerns.

Speaking to Dawn, Pakistan Railways' Quetta division spokesperson, Muhammad Kashif, said that train services between Quetta and other parts of Pakistan also remain suspended. He mentioned that services of Jaffar Express and the Bolan Mail will resume after the security situation improves and they receive clearance to resume train operations. (IANS)

Also read: Over 140 killed in two-day clashes between Pakistani forces