Mongolia’s newly elected legislators take oath at the State House

Ulan Bator: A total of 126 newly elected legislators took the oath of office in the inaugural session of the new parliament at the State House on Tuesday, following the ninth parliamentary elections held last Friday.

Their oath was administered by Duger Regdel, who is 72 years old. He is also the oldest member of the State Great Khural, the country's parliament, reports Xinhua news agency. In the 126-seat parliament, the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP) won 68 seats, while the opposition Democratic Party got 42 seats. (IANS)

