MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh reaffirms India’s commitment to Central Asia, SCO

DUSHANBE: Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday reaffirmed India’s commitment to its partnership with Central Asia and Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Singh highlighted India’s priorities in the grouping while attending the SCO Conference on ‘Central Asia – The Core of SCO: A Space of Peace and Joint Development’ in Tajikistan’s Dushanbe. “Participated in the SCO Conference on “Central Asia – The Core of SCO: A Space of Peace and Joint Development” in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Reaffirmed India’s commitment to our enduring partnership with Central Asia and SCO. (IANS)

Also Read: MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh honors forest rangers at IUCN Congress