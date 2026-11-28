MELBOURNE: Authorities on Friday warned that large parts of Australia are facing an increased bushfire risk during the upcoming summer. The national summer bushfire outlook released on Friday by the Australian and New Zealand National Council for Fire and Emergency Services, the peak body representing firefighting services across the two countries, predicted a heightened risk of fire in six of Australia's eight states and territories.

It said that increased risk was driven by persistent low soil moisture, high fuel loads and forecast dry conditions, with summer rainfall expected to be below average across northern and southeastern Australia, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The outlook said that the majority of the southeastern state of Victoria as well as smaller regions in New South Wales, South Australia, Western Australia, the island state of Tasmania and the Northern Territory have increased risk of fire. Australia's long-range forecast for summer released on Thursday by the Bureau of Meteorology said that the season will likely be warmer than usual across Australia amid El Nino and positive Indian Ocean Dipole events, both of which are linked to warmer Australian summers. (IANS)