Most prestigious board ever: Donald Trump expresses optimism on Gaza Board of Peace

DAVOS: US President Donald Trump is looking to form the Gaza Board of Peace officially this week on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Addressing reporters here, Trump called it the most prestigious board to be ever assembled, and took a dig at the United Nations saying that the peace board would get more work done than the UN. He further noted that peace in the Middle East was attained through "taking out" the Iranian nuclear threat.

When posed with the dichotomy of Trump inviting Russian President Putin to the Board of Peace, while at the same time noting that Greenland sees a threat from Russia, Trump said that the peace board assembles people who "get the job done".

He said, "We want everybody. We want all nations. We want all nations where people have control, people have power, that we're never going to have a problem. This is the greatest board ever assembled. And everybody wants to be on it. But yeah, I have some controversial people on it, but these are people that get the job done. These are people that have tremendous influence. All babies on the board. So he (Putin) was invited. He's accepted. Many people have accepted."

On the Board of Peace he further said, "I think the Board of Peace will be the most prestigious board ever. And it's going to get a lot of work done that the United Nations should have done. And we'll work with the United Nations. But the Board of Peace is going to be special. We're going to have peace. It started off with Gaza, the Middle East. We've got peace in the Middle East. Tremendous peace in the Middle East. Nobody thought that was possible. And that happened by taking out the Iran nuclear threat. Without that, it could have never happened."

The formation of the Gaza Board of Peace, as part of Phase 2 of the 20-Point Peace Plan to end the conflict in West Asia, aims to promote stability and oversee post-conflict reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

According to a White House statement, the proposed Executive Board members will oversee portfolios critical to Gaza's stabilization and long-term success. These include governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilization. However, countries that commit USD 1 billion would secure permanent seats on the board, while those that do not pay could still join for a three-year term.

Among the countries that have accepted Trump's invitation are Israel, Kosovo, the United Arab Emirates, Hungary, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Egypt, Armenia, Turkey, Pakistan, Qatar and Jordan. (ANI)

