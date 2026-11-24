NEW DELHI: The Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HuJI) has been working in close coordination with its proxies in India to intensify the smuggling of narcotics, arms, and ammunition.

Intelligence inputs suggest that the HuJI and its proxies have been directed by Myanmar-based cartels to ramp up their operations following an intensified crackdown on narcotics smuggling by Indian agencies.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that these cartels are looking to pool in as many resources as possible to further the drug trade.

“They are desperate as the Indian agencies have cracked down on narcotics smuggling in a big way, following the declaration made by the Narendra Modi government to make India drug-free,” the official said.

Agencies such as the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been working round the clock to curb drug trafficking across the country. Their multi-pronged strategy involves identifying and dismantling drug cartels, tracking their operatives, mapping supply chains and detecting the routes used for smuggling narcotics. (IANS)