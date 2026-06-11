NASA Unveils Artemis III Crew and Detailed Mission Plan for Historic 2027 Flight

Houston: NASA has unveiled new details for its Artemis III mission and announced the four astronauts who will lead the landmark test flight scheduled for 2027. The mission is designed to carry out a series of complex tests in Earth orbit that will pave the way for Artemis IV, the first planned crewed mission to the Moon’s South Pole in 2028.

The Artemis III crew includes NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik as commander, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Luca Parmitano as pilot, and NASA astronauts Andre Douglas and Frank Rubio as mission specialists. NASA astronaut Bob Hines has been named as the backup crew member. Notably, Parmitano’s selection marks the first time an ESA astronaut has been assigned to an Artemis mission.

The astronauts will begin training immediately on Orion spacecraft systems and support the development and testing of lunar landers being built by Blue Origin and SpaceX. During the mission, NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket will launch the Orion spacecraft from Kennedy Space Center in Florida into low Earth orbit.

Artemis III will test Orion’s ability to rendezvous and dock with experimental lunar landers from Blue Origin and SpaceX. The mission will feature multiple launches of some of the world’s most powerful rockets, allowing NASA to evaluate critical technologies, including software, propulsion, communications and spacecraft interfaces.

According to NASA, Blue Origin’s lander pathfinder will launch first and wait in orbit for Orion. After conducting tests over approximately two days, Orion will separate and later rendezvous with SpaceX’s Starship pathfinder for additional evaluations lasting about a day. Following the demonstrations, Orion and its crew will return to Earth, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean for recovery by NASA and the U.S. Navy.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman described the mission as another major step toward humanity’s return to the Moon. The two-week flight will build on the success of Artemis II and help prepare future missions aimed at landing astronauts on the Moon and eventually sending humans to Mars. (ANI)

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