National Citizen Party (NCP) declares no ‘note of dissent’ in July Charter

DHAKA: In a growing political conflict in Bangladesh, the National Citizen Party (NCP) asserted there would be no "note of dissent" in the July charter, local media reported.

The remarks came after the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) recently accused the country's National Consensus Commission of "deceiving" the people and political parties with its final recommendations on the July Charter, calling for its immediate correction by incorporating the notes of dissent.

"Whatever consensus we have reached will stand, and the people will decide the rest. If they agree, those decisions will be implemented," Bangladesh's newspaper The Daily Star quoted NCP Convener Nahid Islam as saying, while speaking at an event in Dhaka on Friday. "The July charter order must be issued by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus, keeping up with the mass uprising. There will be no note of dissent in the July charter," he added.

The NCP leader further said, "The people are eagerly waiting for change. Everything -- the uprising, the election, and the consensus commission -- will fail without that change. If certain quarters or political parties alone benefit from the uprising, that is not real change." (IANS)

Also Read: Bangladesh: 15 leaders quit National Citizen Party (NCP) Committee