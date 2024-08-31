National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval meets Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Colombo: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on Friday, holding discussions on the ongoing economic collaboration between the two neighbouring countries.

Sri Lanka’s National Security Advisor Sagala Ratnayaka, who met NSA Doval on Thursday, also participated in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, NSA Doval met Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the latter’s office, discussing with him the “immense potential” for both countries to further strengthen economic cooperation.

“The Prime Minister said the energy sector is one area and thanked India for supporting the large scale and small scale alternative energy projects. He said that the government has taken steps to amend the Ceylon Electricity Board regulations to facilitate private sector participation in electricity generation and distribution and Indian investments could be increased in solar and wind power projects,” the Lankan PMO said in a statement after the meeting.

“Mr Doval said in the long run, Sri Lanka could generate more power than its domestic requirement and sell excess power to India and gain huge financial benefits. He pointed out that Bhutan is selling a large amount of hydro power generated electricity to India and it is the largest revenue of that country,” it added. Gunawardena highlighted that the island nation’s Theravada economic policy is based on the economic practices in India 25 centuries ago during the times of Gauthama Buddha and it would be complementary for economic growth.

He also thanked India for providing training for Armed forces and the public servants to enhance their skills and efficiency. (IANS)

