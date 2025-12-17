Nationwide tiger census begins in Nepal with 1,100 camera traps

Kathmandu: Nepal on Tuesday officially launched its nationwide tiger census, conducted every four years, deploying around 1,100 advanced camera traps across major tiger habitats in the country.

The scientific exercise is being led by the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation (DNPWC) under the Ministry of Forests and Environment, in coordination with the Department of Forests and Land Conservation.

Technical and logistical support is being provided by the National Trust for Nature Conservation, World Wide Fund for Nature Nepal, and the Geological Society of Nepal. The Nepali Army, along with buffer zone and community forest users' committees, has also been mobilised for the exercise.

According to the DNPWC, the census is expected to be completed within two-and-a-half to three months. A total of 25 technical personnel have been deployed nationwide.

DNPWC Director General Buddi Sagar Paudel said the tiger population would be estimated through the analysis of photographic captures obtained from camera traps installed in tiger habitats.

"The census will provide reliable data on the current tiger population and help guide future conservation efforts," Paudel told ANI over the phone.

The estimated cost of the census is around 30 million Nepalese rupees. The budget includes mobilisation of manpower, management of camera trap memory cards, tents, sleeping bags and other logistical requirements. The camera traps used in the exercise were procured earlier, with each unit costing about 35,000 Nepalese rupees.

Nepal has been conducting systematic tiger population counts using automated camera traps since 2009. Under the Tiger Conservation Action Plan, censuses were carried out in 2013, 2018 and 2022. The current exercise is aimed at the 2026 tiger population assessment.

Official data shows a steady rise in Nepal's tiger population over the years. The number of tigers stood at 98 in 1995, 109 in 2000, 126 in 2005, 121 in 2009, 198 in 2013 and 235 in 2018. Nepal has been observing National Tiger Day since 2067 BS.

Addressing concerns over increasing human-tiger conflict, Paudel said alternative livelihood options must be provided to communities living near forest areas. He stressed that reducing dependence on forest resources and promoting positive attitudes towards wildlife are key to mitigating conflict. (ANI)

