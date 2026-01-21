NATO alliance 'very safe, sound' under Trump: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

WEF Davos 2026

DAVOS: US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent spoke about NATO and European defence spending on the sidelines of the 2026 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Tuesday, as debate continues over the future of transatlantic security ties amid tensions linked to Greenland. Commenting on the state of the transatlantic alliance, Bessent said, "The NATO alliance is very safe, sound -- and thanks to President Trump, it's never been more secure."

Linking NATO's security outlook to the issue of burden-sharing, he said, "The Europeans have been spending the money on social welfare, on roads, on education, and it's time for them to pay more, which they've agreed to do."

Bessent's comments come at a time when tensions have risen between the United States and European allies over Greenland, with the issue triggering wider debate on transatlantic security and the future direction of NATO. (ANI)

