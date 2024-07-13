‘NATO must win peace, not wars’ Says Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Budapest: The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) must focus on winning peace rather than engaging in wars, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said on his social media, posting from Washington, where he attended a major NATO summit earlier this week, reports Xinhua news agency.

“NATO was established 75 years ago to protect the security of its members. However, it now seems to be moving away from its original goal, increasingly behaving like a war organisation,” Orban said in a video posted on his official Facebook page.

This shift is demonstrated in NATO’s increasingly active role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said. “We believe this is dangerous — even irresponsible, because no one can see where this will lead or where we will end up.”

Orban reiterated Hungary’s position on NATO’s Ukraine mission. “I reaffirm today that we will continue not to participate in NATO’s Ukraine mission, but will fully meet our obligations to develop Hungarian defensive capabilities.” (IANS)

