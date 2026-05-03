NATO reviews US plan to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany

BRUSSELS: NATO says it is reviewing the details of a United States plan to withdraw around 5,000 troops from Germany, a major partner in the Western security alliance, as tensions rise over the conflict involving Iran. In a statement released on Saturday, NATO spokesperson Allison Hart said the alliance is “engaging with the US to gain clarity on its force posture plans in Germany.” The Pentagon has indicated that the process could take between six and 12 months to complete. The proposed troop reduction comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has been at odds with European allies, criticizing them for what he sees as insufficient support in the US-Israel conflict with Iran. He has been particularly critical of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who recently remarked that the United States was being “humiliated” by Iran’s leadership. (Agencies)

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