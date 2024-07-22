Nawaz Sharif calls on SC to ‘rethink’ judgments after Maryam Nawaz pushes judiciary to focus on people’s welfare

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President, Nawaz Sharif urged the Supreme Court judges to reconsider their decisions to better serve the masses, reported Dawn.

The PML-N Supremo was speaking at a Punjab government meeting on the solar programme alongside his daughter, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, where Nawaz Sharif referred to the apex court’s ruling in the reserved seats case, urging the judiciary to focus on the welfare of the masses.

“Those making decisions, like the one in the reserved seats case, need to rethink as they must take care of people,” he said.

The former prime minister recalled the Supreme Court’s role in the Panama Papers case in 2017, which led to his removal from office after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan filed a petition, as reported by Dawn.

“A man (Imran Khan) roaming the roads was invited to the Supreme Court for justice, which ultimately led to my ousting. Why was this injustice done to the country?” Sharif questioned.

On the issue of soaring electricity bills, Sharif further acknowledged the financial burden on the populace.

“No one can pay the electricity bill; it has become a burden on everyone. By 2017, bills were lower, and so was the dollar rate. Since 2018, the poor have suffered greatly,” he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Pakistan PM sends ‘felicitations’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Nawaz Sharif says let’s replace hate with hope

Also Watch: