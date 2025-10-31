NCP says elections in Bangladesh impossible without implementing July Charter

DHAKA: As political tensions escalate in Bangladesh ahead of next year's elections, the National Citizen Party (NCP) asserted that polls cannot be held in the country without the implementation of the July Charter, local media reported.

NCP convener Nahid Islam made these remarks while addressing journalists after a party programme in Rangpur district.

"We want quick elections. But for those elections, stability and trust are needed. The people's expectation was to establish an effective and accountable government after the mass uprising. Now it is our responsibility to fulfill that expectation," Bangladesh's Bengali daily 'Jugantor' quoted the NCP leader as saying

Nahid further said, "We believe that if elections are held without taking into account the minimum aspirations of the people, reforms and justice, then those elections will not be sustainable."

He also stated that after August 5, a new politics of "corruption, extortion and occupation" has started, and the country is witnessing the rise of "social fascism."

"For durable and stable change, we want to implement minimum reforms, including some constitutional amendments. If obstacles arise or the government delays the process, both the government and the obstructing forces will have to face the people," Nahid stressed. (IANS)

