Nepal forms 7-member committee to determine origin, cause, sequence of events behind floods

KATHMANDU: Nepal has formed a seven-member expert committee to determine the origin, cause and sequence of events behind the Tibet-Nepal floods, which has a deadline of two months to submit its report.

Nepal's Ministry of Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation on Wednesday formed the committee under the coordination of Devesh Belbase, an expert on water policy and governance, to investigate the issue.

The committee comprises hydrologist Narendra Man Shakya, glaciologist Rijan Bhakta Kayastha, remote-sensing expert Uttam Babu Shrestha, geologist Meghraj Dhital, hydropower infrastructure expert Hari Pandit, and disaster-risk reduction expert Anil Pokharel.

"The committee will conduct field studies from the potential origin of the flood through the Bhotekoshi/Lhende river system to the downstream areas," ministry spokesperson Mohan Kumar Shakya told ANI.

"The investigation will cover not only the flood's scientific origin and sequence of events but also how hydropower and other energy infrastructure can be protected from similar disasters in the future."

As per the official, drones, satellite imagery, and other technologies will be used as necessary during the study.

"The committee will study the event not simply as a case of extreme rainfall or flooding, but as a 'cascading disaster' in which Himalayan, geological, and hydrological hazards may have been activated sequentially," Shakya added. (ANI)

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