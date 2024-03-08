Nepal holding talks with Russia, Ukraine for compensation: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal

Kathmandu: Nepal is holding diplomatic talks with Russia to repatriate those recruited, killed and injured in the Russian Army as well as for the release of those captured by Ukrainian forces, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal announced.

Addressing the meeting of the House of Representatives after a recent change in government, the Prime Minister conveyed that a diplomatic attempt with Russia as well as Ukraine is underway.

Nepal PM highlighted that they have heightened their diplomatic efforts to stop the recruitment of Nepal citizens into the Russian Army.

“Recruitment of Nepali citizens in Russian military is illegal, has been conveyed to the Russian government. We have heightened our diplomatic efforts to stop the recruitment of Nepali in the Russian Army and repatriate those already recruited in the (Russian) force. Repatriation of the bodies of those who lost their lives while fighting from the Russian Army’s side and compensation for the families, as well as those injured and the release of Nepali being held captive by the Ukrainian Army, dialogues is underway with concerned authorities of respective countries,” Dahal said.

Meanwhile, he also informed the parliament that Russia has agreed to pay the compensation as well as the insurance money to the families of those killed in the combat zone while fighting for Russia.

“In recent times, Russia has expressed its willingness to release the compensation and the insurance money to the families of those killed via the Nepali Embassy to the Consular Department,” he said.

“Also, I would like to inform the parliament that for the first time at the ministerial level, the Foreign Minister of Nepal and their Russian counterpart are holding discussions. I hope the efforts will result in resolution of the issue,” he added. (ANI)

