Nepal imposes 3-day ban on vehicular movement due to rain and landslide risks

Kathmandu: The Nepali government has imposed a three-day ban on vehicles entering and leaving the Kathmandu Valley starting Saturday, citing the risks posed by incessant rainfall and landslides.

In a notice issued on Saturday, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), a body under the Home Ministry, stated on Saturday that vehicular movement to and from the Kathmandu Valley will be prohibited on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

The government’s move comes at a time when many Nepalis, who had travelled to their hometowns to celebrate Dashain (Dussehra), the biggest festival of Nepali Hindus, were preparing to return to the Kathmandu Valley. The Himalayan country witnesses significant temporary migration from the Kathmandu Valley to various parts of the country during the festival, with people returning to the capital afterwards

Similarly, long-distance travel from five of the seven provinces — Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki, and Lumbini — has also been prohibited due to risks related to landslides, flooding, and inundation.

The NDRRMA has urged local administrations in the affected districts, as well as security agencies, to ensure that vehicular movement is restricted. (IANS)

