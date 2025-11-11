Nepal: Madhesh Chief Minister's Office vandalized after political upheaval

JANAKPURDHAM: The Office of the Chief Minister has been vandalised in Janakpur, Nepal, following political upheaval in the southern plains of Nepal.

Tensions started to flare in the Madhesh province bordering India after the appointment of UML parliamentary party leader Saroj Yadav as the Chief Minister.

The provincial assembly members, along with several individuals, entered the Chief Minister's chamber and vandalised furniture and property. The incident occurred shortly after Province Chief Sumitra Subedi Bhandari appointed Yadav as Chief Minister from a hotel in Bardibas, Mahottari, under Article 168 (3) of the Constitution, a move that has sparked widespread controversy across the province.

Security has been tightened in the provincial government premises following the incident. The move has triggered sharp political reactions across party lines. Former Chief Minister Jitendra Sonal, who resigned only a day earlier, accused Bhandari of deceiving the people of Madhesh by secretly appointing Yadav while pretending to leave for medical treatment in Kathmandu.

The Nepali Congress, which had been preparing to form a new government with the Maoist Centre and Madhesh-based parties after breaking away from the UML alliance, has also expressed outrage.

Congress General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma took to social media platform X, calling the development a tragedy for federal politics.

"What has happened in Madhesh Province is deeply unfortunate. This 'anti-politics' will only fuel public frustration toward federalism," Sharma wrote. "Even when a government could have been formed under Article 168 (2), this farce was staged. We expect the judiciary to correct it." (ANI)

