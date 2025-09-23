Nepal PM Sushila Karki expands cabinet, four new ministers sworn in

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki appointed four ministers to her cabinet on Monday. The four new ministers were sworn in today by Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel at Shital Niwas, the official residence of the country’s president.

The interim Prime Minister has appointed Anil Kumar Sinha, a former justice assigning portfolio of three ministries- Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply; Law and Justice; and Land Reforms, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation to him.

Mahabir Pun, Magsaysay award winner has been appointed the minister for education and science and technology. Pun has long been active in the development of science and research in Nepal. He currently leads the National Innovation Centre. Madan Prasad Pariyar has been appointed agriculture minister. Senior climate and agriculture expert Pariyar serves as the president of Samata Foundation, a non-profit that works for social justice and inclusiveness. He previously coordinated the high-level state restructuring commission of the Constituent Assembly

Jagdish Kharel, a media professional and the editor of Image Channels takes over as the information and communications minister. The three serving ministers in the Karki cabinet are: Rameshore Khanal (minister for finance), Kulman Ghising (minister for energy, water resources and irrigation) and Om Prakash Aryal (minister for home affairs). (ANI)

