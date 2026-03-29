Nepal Political Turmoil: Oli’s Arrest, UML Protests and Debate Over Gen-Z Movement Inquiry and Rule of Law

KATHMANDU: The arrest of Nepal's former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Saturday morning sparked protests across the Kathmandu Valley by cadres of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), led by Oli.

UML cadres organised protests across the Kathmandu Valley in line with a decision of the party's Central Committee on Saturday. Protesters burned tires and copies of the report prepared by the inquiry commission on the Gen-Z movement, which had recommended criminal investigation and prosecution of Oli, Lekhak, and former police chief Chandra Kuber Khapung.

The UML has also decided that its district party committees will organise demonstrations and submit memorandums to the Chief District Officer (CDO) offices in all districts on Sunday.

The UML said it would engage in dialogue and cooperation with all political parties, civil society, and the general public who support democracy and the rule of law. The party condemned the arrest of Oli and Lekhak, arguing that it was retaliatory, biased, and unlawful.

Meanwhile, former President of Nepal, Bidya Devi Bhandari has described the government's decision to arrest the duo as immature. Issuing a statement on Saturday, she expressed concern that the arrests could have long-term consequences and increase the risk of instability.

"In the context where studies have shown that the Karki Commission's report itself is not complete, the decision taken on the very first day of the new government to implement that report and arrest then-Prime Minister and CPN-UML Chairman K P Sharma Oli, as well as former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, is a sensitive matter with far-reaching implications," Bhandari stated. "Such an immature decision does not appear to be in line with the current Constitution, prevailing laws, and established democratic practices."

Former Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri stated that the law must take its course and those involved in the police firings to suppress the Gen-Z protest in Nepal should be held accountable.

"My own way of looking at it is that the law must take its own course. People have lost their lives, and those who are accountable must be held accountable. But political sagacity is also important," he added.

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat also reacted to the arrest saying that political developments should not be driven by retaliation.

Speaking to the media, Bhagat said, "I understand that these are not matters of political rivalry but of ideology. The recent developments in Nepal are concerning. I do not support violence and can never condone it. Despite this, we hope that there is no feeling of retaliation in politics." (Agencies)

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