Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah adds two new ministers to his Cabinet

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Friday inducted two new ministers into his Cabinet, filling previously vacant ministerial positions. According to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, lawmaker Ramji Yadav has been assigned the portfolio of the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security, which had remained vacant following the dismissal of former minister Dipak Kumar Sah, who was embroiled in controversy over the appointment of his wife as a board member of the Health Insurance Board. Similarly, lawmaker Gauri Kumari Yadav has been appointed Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies — a portfolio previously held by the Prime Minister himself. (IANS)

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