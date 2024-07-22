Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli makes new coalition agreement public

KATHMANDU: Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, while tabling the trust motion in the parliament, made the seven-point agreement reached with the Nepali Congress public.

The prime minister has made the details of the midnight deal public three weeks after it was signed by Oli and Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba. Leaders from Congress and other parties were raising questions over keeping the deal secret for weeks.

According to Oli, the seven points of the agreement reached between the Congress and the UML at midnight of July 1 are as follows:

1. Form a national consensus government under Article 76(2) of the constitution, involving other political parties as well, to protect national interests, control corruption, improve governance, accelerate development activities, and ensure political stability.

2. The national consensus government will prioritise reviewing the strengths, weaknesses, and complexities observed in the course of implementing the constitution, and will focus on amending the constitution and enacting related laws in order to ensure political stability.

3. To end the prolonged economic slowdown, prepare a reliable business environment, and rejuvenate economic activities. This includes encouraging both domestic and foreign investments to create sufficient and dignified employment opportunities within the country.

4. CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli will lead the national consensus government for the first two years and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba will lead the election government until elections in November-December 2027.

5. To prepare common minimum programmes to protect the national interest, to ensure good governance by ending corruption, to determine the basis of the national consensus government and to run the government on the same basis.

6. The national consensus government will ensure equal participation of the two leading political parties, while also including other political parties in the government.

7. Provincial governments will be formed as per the spirit and intent of the national consensus government, and efforts will be made to accelerate development activities at the provincial and local levels as per the public sentiment. (ANI)

Also Read: Rashmi Meche inducted as joint secretary in KP Sharma Oli ministry

Also Watch: