Nepal sees major decline in Indian tourist arrivals due to fragile law and order situation

KATHMANDU: Nepal has witnessed a significant decline in the number of Indian tourist arrivals during the first 10 months of 2025 and only a marginal increase in total foreign tourist inflows, according to the latest statistics released by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB).

India remains the largest source market for Nepal’s tourism industry, accounting for one-fourth of total international visitors to the Himalayan nation.

According to NTB data, arrivals from the southern neighbour dropped by 11 per cent year-on-year to 2,43,350 between January and October this year. Overall foreign tourist arrivals, however, grew marginally by 0.3 per cent to 9,43,716.

Likewise, arrivals from another neighbour, China, decreased by 5.3 per cent to 78,929 during the same period. China currently ranks as Nepal’s third-largest source market — down from the pre-Covid period when it had emerged as the second-largest source market for Nepal’s tourism industry.

Tourism entrepreneurs said the decline in Indian tourist arrivals was largely due to the impact of the Gen-Z movement, which exposed Nepal’s fragile law and order situation. The Gen-Z movement, which took place in early September, left over 70 people dead and several injured, while government and private properties were destroyed on a large scale.

Foreign-branded hotels, including the Hyatt Regency and Hilton, were severely damaged during the violent protests. The Hilton was burnt to the ground, while the Hyatt remains closed for maintenance. (IANS)

