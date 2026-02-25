Nepalese Election Commission warns against involving children in poll campaigns

Kathmandu: The Election Commission of Nepal has issued a stern warning to political parties and candidates against involving children in election campaigns, stating that such actions violate both the election code of conduct and existing child protection laws.

In a recent statement, the commission reminded stakeholders that the use of minors in rallies, door-to-door canvassing, publicity events or any other form of electoral promotion is strictly prohibited. EC Officials said they have received reports of children being mobilised during campaign activities in various districts, prompting closer monitoring and possible action against violators, reported The Kathmandu Post.

According to the commission, the election code of conduct clearly bars candidates and political parties from engaging school students or minors for campaign purposes. It has cautioned that those found breaching the rules could face serious consequences, including fines and even disqualification.

According to Section 13, Subsection (1), Clause (A) of the Election Code of Conduct, 2082 BS, "Children should not be used or made to participate in election campaigns, public meetings, or processions." (ANI)

