Nepal’s Foreign Secretary rejects China’s claim on Global Security Initiative (GSI)

Kathmandu: Nepal on Thursday rejected China’s claim that it agreed to support the Global Security Initiative (GSI) during Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s recent visit to China.

Nepal’s Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai clarified that Nepal has only supported the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and not the GSI or Global Civilisation Initiative (GCI).

“Over China’s initiative, Nepal has only supported the Global Development Initiative. Nepal has joined the Global Development Initiative’s group of friends, which was formed within the United Nations. Regarding the other initiatives, Nepal hasn’t supported it and no agreement has been reached over it, it is clarified hereby,” Rai said.

Nepal maintains a non-aligned foreign policy and has consistently rejected the GSI, citing that it contradicts the country’s stance on avoiding strategic and security alliances.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated on 30 August, following the meeting between Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Chinese President Xi Jinping, that Nepal expressed support for China’s Global Security Initiative (GSI).

The statement from the Chinese foreign ministry said, “Nepal supports the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilisation Initiative proposed by China.”

“The Government of Nepal’s (foreign) policy only would exist, it would only prevail,” Foreign Secretary Rai added, rejecting the claims of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The Embassy of Nepal in Beijing, which also issued a statement about the meeting between Prime Minister Oli and President Xi, made no mention of any support for the GSI. Similarly, China’s Foreign Ministry made no comment about the Lipulekh issue, which was clearly stated in the Nepali embassy’s release.(ANI)

