Nepal's historic cultural heritage sites restored with Indian financial assistance

KATHMANDU: Two historic cultural heritage sites, Shree Kumari Chhen and New Kumari Niwas, have been restored in Patan in the Kathmandu Valley with financial assistance from the Government of India under its post-earthquake reconstruction programme.

India's Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, Nepali lawmaker Jagdish Kharel and Lalitpur Metropolitan City Mayor Chiribabu Maharjan jointly inaugurated the restored sites on Monday.

The dignitaries participated in traditional ceremonies and unveiled an inaugural plaque during the event.

Officials from Nepal’s Central Level Project Implementation Unit (CLPIU–Building and Housing), representatives of the local community and officials from the Indian Embassy also attended the event.

The two heritage structures were rebuilt with an Indian government grant of about NPR 50 million. The project was implemented by the CLPIU under Nepal’s Department of Urban Development and Building Construction, while the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) provided design and project management consultancy services. During the inauguration programme, Lawmaker Kharel praised local residents for their contribution to the restoration and stressed the importance of preserving living heritage sites. He also appreciated India’s assistance in Nepal’s heritage conservation efforts.

Mayor Maharjan expressed gratitude to the Government of India for its support for the reconstruction and restoration of cultural heritage sites in Lalitpur and other parts of Nepal, while commending the local community for its cooperation.

Ambassador Srivastava highlighted the deep-rooted cultural ties between Nepal and India, saying the restored structures would serve as enduring symbols of the shared heritage and friendship between the two countries.

According to the embassy, the Indian government has supported the conservation of 30 cultural heritage sites across eight districts of Nepal through its post-earthquake reconstruction assistance.

It has also supported the reconstruction of 50,000 private houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, 85 educational institutions across eight districts and 133 health facilities across 11 districts. (IANS)

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