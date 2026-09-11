Nepal’s Post-Flood Rebuild to Cost NPR 723 Billion as Damage to Infrastructure, Energy Sector Laid Bare

Kathmandu: An estimated NPR 723.315 billion ($4.74 billion) will be required for reconstruction and recovery following the deadly August 26 floods in Nepal's Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa district, the Prime Minister's Secretariat said Thursday.

The estimate is based on a Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA) prepared by the National Planning Commission and National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority. The floods killed 1,377 people and left 5,130 missing as of Thursday, while severely damaging infrastructure along the Bhotekoshi and Trishuli corridors.

Infrastructure suffered the largest damage, requiring NPR 473.572 billion, or about 75 per cent of total recovery needs. The energy sector was particularly affected, with 13 hydropower projects totalling 759 MW and five solar plants with 24 MW capacity damaged. Restoration of energy and power-grid systems is estimated at NPR 390.623 billion.

Transport infrastructure also suffered extensive losses, with 69 km of roads damaged, 33 motorable bridges washed away and 53 of 64 suspension bridges damaged. Restoration will require NPR 73.343 billion.

The floods damaged 7,570 private houses, 48 public buildings, 18 schools, seven health facilities and 30 heritage sites, requiring NPR 103.55 billion for social-sector recovery.

The productive sector, including agriculture, banking and businesses, needs NPR 50.775 billion. The disaster affected 1,806 hectares of farmland, 17 bank branches and 4,800 businesses.

The government estimates NPR 94.753 billion for disaster-risk reduction and river management and NPR 515.4 million for debris clearance.

Immediate relief and short-term reconstruction over six months will require NPR 8.735 billion, while long-term reconstruction is estimated at NPR 714.58 billion. (IANS)

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