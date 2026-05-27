New Hantavirus Infection Case Confirmed Among Quarantined Spaniards from Cruise Ship Outbreak

MADRID: The Spanish Ministry of Health confirmed a new positive case of hantavirus among the 14 Spaniards who were among the passengers of the cruise ship MV Hondius affected by an outbreak of the disease while crossing the Atlantic Ocean in April.

The 14 Spanish nationals from the vessel were evacuated from the island of Tenerife in a tightly controlled operation on May 10 and have since remained in preventive quarantine at Madrid's Gomez Ulla Central Defence Hospital.

The latest positive case was detected during routine PCR testing conducted under the isolation and control system already in place, according to the ministry.

The patient, currently asymptomatic, has been transferred to the hospital's High-Level Isolation Unit (UATAN), where he remains under specialized medical supervision and strict biosafety protocols, the ministry said.

The detection of this new case does not alter the risk level for the general population or alter the epidemiological response measures currently in place, the ministry added.

It is the second Spaniard to test positive after arriving in Madrid, with the first patient reported to be recovering favorably after showing symptoms, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)

Also Read: Public Health Agency of Canada confirms first hantavirus case in cruise passenger