New US green card rule to tighten financial scrutiny for Indian applicants from September 2026

WASHINGTON: Thousands of Indians seeking US green cards could face greater scrutiny over their finances and use of public benefits under new USCIS guidance taking effect September 18, 2026.

The guidance allows officers to consider means-tested benefits such as housing assistance, food stamps and certain other government aid when assessing whether an applicant is likely to become a public charge. The rule applies to Form I-485 applications submitted or postmarked on or after September 18. Applications filed before then will continue to be assessed under the 2022 rules.

The public charge assessment mainly affects family- and employment-based applicants. Several humanitarian categories, including refugees, asylees and certain victims of trafficking or crime, are exempt.

USCIS will consider factors including an applicant’s age, health, family status, financial resources, education and skills, as well as the sponsor’s Form I-864 affidavit of support. (IANS)

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