Newly elected members of 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile take oath in Dharamshala

The newly elected members of the 18th Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile took an oath before the interim speaker on Sunday in the North Indian hill town of Dharamshala. There are a total of 45 members of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile, including 10 each from three regions, 2 each from five from the religious representation, 2 from America, 2 from Europe and one from Australasia. This time the parliament has 18 new faces. Dawa Tsering, the interim speaker, told ANI, “We just had the oath-taking ceremony of all the 45 newly elected members of the 18th Tibetan parliament in exile. They took an oath before the interim speaker. The election of the speaker and deputy speaker will be held later today, and their swearing-in ceremony will be held tomorrow. The Tibetan parliament is committed to working hard for the cause of Tibet.” Dawa further said, “China is creating big and serious problems for Tibetans, like they have started colonial-style boarding schools for Tibetan children. So we always seek some solutions for such problems. Tibet was an independent country before 1959, and now we are seeking international support to pressurise China.” Lhamo Kyap, the newly elected parliamentarian, told ANI that he always had a strong desire to do something for the cause of Tibet, and then he decided to contest elections to become a member of parliament, and now he wants to render his services to society. Gompo Dhondup, another newly elected member, also expressed his commitment to the Tibetan cause and expressed gratitude towards the Tibetan community. (ANI)

Also Read: Dharamshala hosts Tibetan cultural festival; highlights heritage, traditions and exile journey