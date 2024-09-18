Nine Dead, Over 2800 Wounded As Pager Blasts Rock Lebanon; Hezbollah Vows To Punish Israel

BEIRUT: A series of deadly pager explosions targeting devices used by Hezbollah members have resulted in at least nine casualties and over 2800 people sustaining injuries in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday.
Lebanon's health minister informed that the explosions claimed the life of nine people, including a girl. He further added that about 2,800 people incurred injuries and 200 of them were severely injured, with injuries mostly reported to the face, hands and stomach.
The 10-year-old daughter of a Hezbollah operative was killed in east Lebanon's Bekaa Valley when his pager exploded. The pager blast also wounded Iran's ambassador to Beirut but his injuries were not critical.
According to Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 14 people were wounded after pagers used by Hezbollah exploded in neighbouring Syria.
Hamas ally Hezbollah held Israel accountable for the pager attacks.
Lebanon's foreign ministry has accused Israel of orchestrating the blasts, calling it an "Israeli cyber attack." However, the Israeli government has not responded to these allegations and have not yet issued any official statement.
Lebanon's information minister has also deemed the attack as an “assault” on the country's sovereignty.
Hezbollah has vowed to avenge this attack by threatening that they will retaliate with a “fair punishment” for what they view as an Israeli aggression against them.
Photos and videos from Beirut’s southern suburbs capturing the moment when the pager exploded are doing the rounds on social media and in local media.
It showed the affected people lying helplessly on the pavement with wounds on their hands or near their pants pockets.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry have alerted all the hospitals and have told them to be ready to admit emergency patients. The ministry has also warned people who own pagers to isolate themselves and have directed the health workers to refrain from using wireless devices for safety purposes.
