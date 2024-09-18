Nine Dead, Over 2800 Wounded As Pager Blasts Rock Lebanon; Hezbollah Vows To Punish Israel

BEIRUT: A series of deadly pager explosions targeting devices used by Hezbollah members have resulted in at least nine casualties and over 2800 people sustaining injuries in Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday.

Lebanon's health minister informed that the explosions claimed the life of nine people, including a girl. He further added that about 2,800 people incurred injuries and 200 of them were severely injured, with injuries mostly reported to the face, hands and stomach.

The 10-year-old daughter of a Hezbollah operative was killed in east Lebanon's Bekaa Valley when his pager exploded. The pager blast also wounded Iran's ambassador to Beirut but his injuries were not critical.