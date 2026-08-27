No new Iran strikes for now; Rubio tells allies as US tightens economic pressure

Washington, DC: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has informed several allied foreign ministers that Washington does not currently intend to execute fresh military strikes on Iran, marking a pivot towards economic and maritime enforcement while peaceful resolutions remain stalled, Axios reported.

US officials cited by Axios revealed that Rubio conveyed America’s plan to avoid initiating new military strikes against Tehran “for the time being”. Instead, the administration aims to intensify leverage using naval blockades, economic measures, and maintaining the flow of petroleum through the vital Strait of Hormuz.

The tactical adjustment comes as the Trump administration shifts emphasis towards squeezing Iran’s economy while avoiding a return to large-scale combat operations. Although Rubio indicated that Washington holds no immediate plans for major military operations, officials emphasised that American forces have not eliminated the military option if Tehran strikes first.

Washington maintains that operations near the Strait of Hormuz have drastically eroded one of Tehran’s primary tools for manipulating international energy markets. US forces have been engaged in clearing mines from the passage, leading to a rising volume of tankers utilising its southern route. Concurrently, Washington expanded its economic offensive against Tehran. The US rolled out additional sanctions measures while issuing explicit warnings to foreign nations conducting commerce with Iran that they could ultimately face severe penalties. (ANI)

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