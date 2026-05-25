No tsunami threat after 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolts US Hawaii

Los Angeles: There is no tsunami threat to the US state of Hawaii after an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted 12 km south of Honaunau-Napoopoo on Hawaii’s Big Island, authorities have said. The earthquake struck at 9:46 p.m. local time on Friday, and the epicentre, with a depth of 22.4 kilometres, was initially determined to be at 19.34 degrees north latitude and 155.84 degrees west longitude, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). “The earthquake was widely felt across the Hawaiian Islands ... There are no apparent impacts to Mauna Loa or Kilauea volcanoes,” said the USGS in a statement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre did not issue a tsunami warning following the earthquake. In a statement, Hawaii County Mayor Kimo Alameda said the earthquake was not large enough to cause a tsunami for the Island of Hawaii. (IANS)

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